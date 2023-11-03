Concoction of illicit drugs found in trail bike riders’ bag after he was caught speeding

An unregistered trail bike rider has been slapped with driving and drug charges following a police chase near Cessnock.

At about 8am on Tuesday, Cessnock Highway Patrol spotted an unregistered trail bike on Cessnock Road at Neath overtaking slow-moving vehicles at 110km/hr.

Police made an attempt to stop the bike and followed it into a residential property on Tunnel Road. The rider dumped the bike and ran off into nearby bushland.

After a short foot pursuit, the man was arrested.

Officers searched the rider’s backpack and allegedly found resealable bag containing clear white crystals, another bag containing opioid medicine strips and one bag containing cannabis leaf, all weighting one gram each.

Checks on the 24-year-old rider’s license revealed it was disqualified until late January next year, and he was also on bail to be of good behaviour and not to take illegal drugs.

He was charged with driving whilst disqualified, drive recklessly and three counts of possess prohibited drug as well as penalty notices for the registration offences. The rider was bail refused and will next appear in court later this month.