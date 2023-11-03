Two Hospitalised After Crash With Power Pole At Cardiff

A section of Munibung Road at Cardiff remains closed today following a serious crash.

Police have set up a crime scene between Torrens Avenue and Penlebury Road which will be examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.

Traffic diversions are expected to be in place for some time and motorists should avoid the area.

Just before 8 o’clock this morning emergency services responded to reports a sedan had collided with a power pole.

The male driver and passenger – who police say are believed to be aged in their 30s – were rushed to the John Hunter Hospital by ambulance for treatment of multiple injuries.

As inquiries get underway anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident are being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

EARLIER:

Two men have been rushed to hospital following an accident at Cardiff.

Just before 8 o’clock, emergency services raced to Munibung Road between Penlebury Road and Torrens Avenue to reports a vehicle had slammed into a power pole.

Paramedics treated two men at the scene.

The Care Flight helicopter was spotted landing nearby in case either patient needed to be airlifted, but both were taken by ambulance to the John Hunter Hospital.

A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the younger man suffered a head injury, while the older man sustained chest, lower limb and pelvic injuries.

Traffic is heavy with several road closures around the scene of the accident expected to remain in place for most of the morning as police investigate the circumstances.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.