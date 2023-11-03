Lifeline opening up 13th store in the Hunter

Lifeline is opening its 13th op shop in the Hunter tomorrow.

Proceeds from all of Lifeline’s shops fund local suicide prevention and support services such as free counselling in Maitland, Cessnock, Newcastle and Singleton.

Lifeline’s newest store is a concept store at Thornton offering a range of new furniture and homewares at affordable prices.

Retail operations manager David Ison said that with cost of living pressures hitting people hard, Lifeline was excited to offer an affordable option for new furniture to complement the great selection of second hand items we are best known for.

It will also help give customer more choice and access to furniture at a great price.

“The new warehouse that operates alongside the shop is our new centralised donation drop off point that will service our 13 local Lifeline shops by sorting and delivering donated and value range goods to the stores.”

“With the demand for Lifeline services growing in recent years, we need community support more than ever and shopping in a Lifeline Shop is a fun and impactful way to help make a difference.”

”Volunteering is another way people can contribute and actively be involved in supporting Lifeline. We couldn’t offer the services we do at no cost to those reaching out for our help if it wasn’t for the invaluable support of volunteers both in our shops and on the crisis support line”.

“If anyone would like to be involved there is a wide range of roles that contribute to the success of a shop.”

The Thornton furniture and homeware shop is at 32 Pipeclay Ave, Thornton, open Monday to Friday 9am – 5am and Saturday 9am – 4pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm. People wishing to donate goods or to volunteer at any shop should visit in-store or phone 1300 152 854. Furniture pick-up service is available on 4072 1614.