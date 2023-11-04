Appeal launched to track down missing man from Lake Munmorah

Police have launched an appeal to help track down a man missing from Lake Munmorah.

64-year-old Steven McLaughlin was last seen on Mercator Close at about 2pm on Thursday and his disappearance is being described as out of character.

Tuggerah Lakes Police Districtt are investigating and say he may be driving a silver Mitsubishi ASX station wagon with Queensland registration 480XUU.

Steven is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 180 centimetres tall, of medium build, bald, grey facial hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.