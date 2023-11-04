P-plater hit with suspension and fines over Warners Bay burnout

A red p-plater has copped several hundred dollars in fines and been banned from driving for a year following a spin around a roundabout at Warners Bay.

Lake Macquarie Highway Patrol began an investigation into reports a vehicle was drifting in one of the circular intersections on John Street.

Officers were able to identify the car after canvassing the surrounding area for CCTV footage.

Upon arrival at the registered owner’s nearby address the young male driver immediately had his licence suspended.

The vehicle’s registration was cancelled for three months and its plates were also confiscated.

The p-plater has since faced Belmont Local Court accused with an aggravated burnout offence and has now been disqualified from driving for 12 months and hit with a $600 fine.