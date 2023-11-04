Health Authorities warn of high-dose MDMA circulating in the community

NSW Health authorities have issued a warning about high-dose MDMA which is circulating in the community.

The high dosage tablets have been found in a blue diamond shape with a ‘Punisher’ logo, a blue skull shape tablet with ‘MYBRAND’ logo and a yellow square shape tablet with ‘SpongeBob’ smiley face markings.

NSW Health says tests of the tablet has found it contains upwards of 215mg of MDMA, which is more than two times the average dose.

They’ve also found other drugs including cathinones, ketamine and ketamine analogues in MDMA tablets and capsules.

Medical Director of the NSW Poisons Information Centre, Dr Darren Roberts, said consuming high doses of MDMA has been linked to recent cases of serious illness and death in NSW.

“MDMA can cause severe agitation, raised body temperature, seizures or fits, irregular heart rhythm and death.

“The amount of MDMA in a tablet or capsule can vary a lot, even within the same batch. The health risks from MDMA are greatly increased if high amounts (including multiple doses) are consumed over a short period,” Dr Roberts said.