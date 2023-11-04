Tenders being called for construction of Blackbutt Reserve community space

Newcastle Council is moving forward with the final stage of the Carnley Avenue Recreation Area Masterplan.

Tenders are now being accepted for the construction of a multi-purpose community facility within Blackbutt Reserve.

As part of detailed designs released as part of the process, the council is looking to construct the project, which would also include a cafe, dining and seating area.

Applications have opened today for the tender, which can be made via the council’s website.

It’s hoped that the construction would get underway by early next year and take around 12 months to complete.