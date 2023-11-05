Man charged over fraudulent COVID-19 claims

A man will front court later this month on multiple fraud charges related to government grant applications.

At around 9.30am yesterday morning a 33 -year- old man was arrested following a vehicle stop on Dora Street at Morisset.

He was taken to Toronto police station and charged with 15 counts of dishonesty cause financial disadvantage via deception and one count of obtain financial advantage by deception.

Police will allege the man submitted 16 fraudulent claims to Service NSW as part of the COVID 19 business support grants, receiving $168,000 dollars.

The man has been bailed to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on November 16.

Detectives from the state crime command established Strike Force Sainsbery in November 2021 to investigate fraudulent COVID -19 relief claims.

Since then they have charged 89 people on 1522 charges.