Driver caught overtaking in breakdown lane at 150km/hr

A Hunter driver has copped thousands of dollars in fines and lost his licence over an incident in Newcastle on Friday night.

Highway Patrol officers were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Newcastle Inner City Bypass at Hillsborough at about 6:25pm when they spotted a vehicle travelling southbound well over the signposted 90km/hr limit.

Police clocked the dark coloured Mazda 3 doing 150km/hr, and overtaking vehicles in the breakdown lane.

When police stopped the vehicle, they discovered five young people in it – the four passengers were all consuming alcohol.

The 17-year-old driver was breath tested and surprisingly returned a zero reading.

He was issued a penalty notice for P1 driver exceed the speed limit – over 45km/h $2794 and Overtake to left of Vehicle $215.

The teenager also had his licence was suspended for 6 months.