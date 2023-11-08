Busiest ever start to boating season for Marine Rescue NSW

Hunter Marine Rescue NSW crews have had the busiest ever start to a boating season.

In the Hunter/Central Coast area across eight units, 126 missions were completed with 54 in Lake Macquarie alone. The Central Coast recorded 35 missions and Port Stephens crews attended 18.

Across NSW, volunteers were involved in a record 386 search and rescue missions in October – Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said just over a quarter of responses last month were for emergency situations.

“During October, our volunteers responded to 101 emergencies including 7 MAYDAY calls, almost a dozen medical emergencies, capsized vessels and search and rescue missions for missing people,”

57% of calls for assistance received by Marine Rescue NSW volunteers in October were for mechanical or fuel issues.

“We are pleading with boaters to make sure that their vessel is in good working order before heading out, please carry enough fuel with some in reserve and make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket,” Commissioner Barrell said.

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers managed 16,074 radio calls through local unit bases and the State Communications Centre at Belrose during October and Commissioner Barrell is reminding boaters of the importance of Logging On with Marine Rescue NSW.

“Just over 4,000 boaters Logged On with the Service last month predominately by marine radio VHF channel 16 or through the free Marine Rescue app,’’ Commissioner Barrell said.

“We know Logging On can help save lives and we ask all boaters to make it a habit when they head out on the water.”