Alleged Teen Robbers Arrested In Newcastle Hours Away From Crime Scene

Two teens have been charged with numerous property offences as part of Operation Regional Mongoose.

About 3am on Friday, two 14-year-old boys were captured on CCTV allegedly attempting to break into a home at Oxley Vale, near Tamworth.

A short time later the pair allegedly successfully broke into another property, stealing a Hyundai i30 and other personal items.

About 4:30am, the stolen vehicle was captured on CCTV outside Tamworth Police Station and a review of footage allegedly showed one of the teens damaging two parked police cars.

Nearly six hours later, the stolen car was tracked down hundreds of kilometres away in Newcastle at Jesmond Shopping Village, where officers also found the two teenagers.

They duo were arrested and taken to Waratah Police Station.

One 14-year-old was charged with breach of bail, enter enclosed land with intent, drive conveyance without consent and aggravated break, enter and steal in company.

The second was charged with enter enclosed land with intent, be carried in conveyance without consent, aggravated break, enter and steal in company and malicious damage (two counts)

Both boys were refused bail to appear in a Childrens Court on Friday.