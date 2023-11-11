Georgetown Local Centre Plans Go On Public Exhibition

A render showing some of the proposed changes | Supplied

A new plaza, wider footpaths, street trees and safety improvements are among the improvements proposed for the popular main street of Georgetown.

Plans to enhance the village atmosphere of the neighbourhood shopping precinct have been placed on public exhibition as part of Newcastle Council’s Local Centres program.

The upgrade would reinforce the existing 40km/h zone to reduce driver speeds and make it easier for residents to safely navigate the area on foot following installation of new pedestrian refuges, along the busy Georgetown Road.

A new public plaza is also proposed at the intersection of Moate Street and Georgetown Road, which would create an attractive destination to support the shopping precinct while also facilitating safe cycle access between Asher Street and Parkview Street.

The George Espresso Bar owner Tegan Rossiter welcomed plans to revitalise and upgrade the neighbourhood shopping precinct.

“It’s going to look awesome. I can’t wait to see more trees and greenery,” Ms Rossiter said.

“Georgetown is already a bustling community hub but an upgrade is going to bring so much more life to the area.”

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said upgrading the shopping precinct would attract more people to visit and spend time in Georgetown and would benefit the growing number of young families living in the suburb.

“Through early consultation with residents and businesses we heard that people love the community and village atmosphere in Georgetown but would like it to be enhanced with improved public spaces,” Cr Nelmes said.

“The upgrades proposed will benefit both businesses and residents, delivering a safer, more attractive place to visit while presenting an alternative to large shopping centres.”

“Introducing more street trees and landscaping throughout the precinct will improve the natural environment as well as the look and feel of the area whilst reducing heat with increased shade.”

“A major component of CN’s Local Centres program includes drainage improvements. We will also look to partner with businesses to beautify the local shop fronts through a future Façade Improvement Scheme.”

The draft Public Domain Plan will remain on public exhibition until 5pm Friday 8 December 2023 to seek business and community feedback, with a report going back to the elected Council.