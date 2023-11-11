Newcastle Revs Up For Supercross

Some of the best Supercross riders in the world will line up in Newcastle tonight | Supplied

Tens of thousands are expected to flock to McDonald Jones Stadium tonight for the second round of the Australian Supercross Championship.

The Triple Crown event will not only draw spectators from across the Hunter but from all over the country as some of the world’s best riders are put to the test.

Defending Supercross champion Justin Brayton will be on the hunt for his first SX1 Class win of the season.

A crash in the second last lap of the series opener in Adelaide last month cost the American precious time and saw him drop back to third place over the line behind Scottish sensation Dean Wilson in first and Matt Moss in second.

Meantime, Singleton privateers Dylan Wood and Joel Wightman will also be looking to make in-roads at their home race in the top class.

Reigning SX2 champ Max Anstie will try and go two from two this season, while the SX3 and 85cc CR22 Cup promises drama.

Supercross’ Mick Sinclair said in the lead up they are anticipating another huge turn out off the back of last year’s nearly 20,000 strong crowd.

“Ticket sales have been really good, we’re expecting around 15,00 plus here,” he said.

“We had a really good crowd last year and it looks like they’re all coming back and hopefully there will be some fresh faces too.”

There will be plenty to do from 2 o’clock this afternoon including a pit party, freestyle motocross stunts, fireworks, and autograph signings with Australia’s best riders

Gates for the main event will open at 5pm ahead of the 6 o’clock start, before the night wraps up at 9pm.

Motorists are being advised that traffic in Broadmeadow is expected to be heavy around those times as spectators travel to and from the stadium.