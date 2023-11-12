News

Tenders sought for notorious bottleneck

A fix for the notorious Hillsborough road bottleneck is a step closer to fruition with tenders being sought for the opening stage of works.

Following feedback last year, stage 1 will see 700-metres of the road duplicated and a set of traffic lights installed at Crockett street.

The tender for stage 1 will be awarded next March ahead of an anticipated start date in 2025.

When the entire 35-million dollar state government project is complete a total of 1.8-kilometres will have been upgraded from the Newcastle inner city bypass all the way to Hillsborough, easing pressure on the existing road network and catering to the ever expanding population.

Previous Article
X
X