Tenders sought for notorious bottleneck

A fix for the notorious Hillsborough road bottleneck is a step closer to fruition with tenders being sought for the opening stage of works.

Following feedback last year, stage 1 will see 700-metres of the road duplicated and a set of traffic lights installed at Crockett street.

The tender for stage 1 will be awarded next March ahead of an anticipated start date in 2025.

When the entire 35-million dollar state government project is complete a total of 1.8-kilometres will have been upgraded from the Newcastle inner city bypass all the way to Hillsborough, easing pressure on the existing road network and catering to the ever expanding population.