Police investigating anti-Semitic graffiti in Newcastle

Police are investigating an act of anti-Semitic graffiti on a home in Newcastle.

Officers were called to The Hill on Saturday morning after reports of malicious damage that they’re told happened sometime between 7:15 and 9pm the night before on an exterior fence.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

There have been reports of graffiti weeks ago at the Tyrell Street synagogue, also in The Hill, and the Jewish community has been on alert since a cluster of anti-Israeli protests and reports of anti-Semitic threats in Sydney and Melbourne.