Funding boost for grassroots footy

Grassroots football in the Hunter has gotten a boost with a whole lot of funding from the NSW Football Legacy Fund.

More than 90 community projects across NSW have received funding in this round including several in the Hunter.

Belmont-Swansea United Football Club has received $38,000 to upgrade their irrigation, Newcastle Council has just over $89,000 to upgrade floodlighting at Stevenson Park and Elermore Vale Reserve and the Greta Branxton Football Club will be able to upgrade the lighting at Miller Park with $150,000.

Maitland City Council received just over $129,000 to upgrade lighting at A&D Lawrence Oval in Thornton and the Lochinvar Rovers Football Club was given $55,000 to upgrade their irrigation system at their fields.

Hamilton Azzurri received $14,862 to run CALD girls’ programs while Lochinvar Rovers were given $13,125 for female uniforms.

“Hamilton Azzurri Football Club is thrilled to receive funding from the NSW government’s Legacy Program,” Hamilton Azzurri club person and Open Football founder Thomas Kane said.

“The funds will be used to deliver our Open Football Girls Program, which includes specific all-girls holiday clinics and after school programs to CALD and refugee communities in the Newcastle area.”

Northern NSW Football CEO Peter Haynes said the funding will significantly improve many grassroots football facilities and programs.

“The nation was captivated and inspired by the success of the Matildas at the 2023 FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ, demonstrating the desire for expansion within female football in our country,

“This funding will allow for new facilities and participation initiatives to be implemented, which will significantly improve the experience of women and girls within our game which is a big win within the northern NSW football community.”