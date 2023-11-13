Origin partnering with BlueFloat to get in on wind farms

Origin Energy is planning to develop off-shore wind projects in the Hunter.

Australia’s largest electricity and gas retailer will join with Spanish company BlueFloat in applying for a seven-year exclusive rights licence to allow it to expand its renewable energy projects.

An Origin spokesperson said the feasibility study will depend if their licence is approved.

“Origin undertakes a careful and thorough assessment of any potential partners for our business, including their commercial, technical and resource capabilities, and ensuring a high level alignment of purpose and values.

BlueFloat has standout development and technical capabilities in the emerging floating wind market, which we believe complements Origin’s scale, expertise in the Australian energy market and deep experience in stakeholder engagement across the delivery of large, complex energy infrastructure projects.”

Floating off-shore wind platform technology is in its infancy and is significantly more expensive than fixed turbines – the Federal Government announced the Hunter Offshore Wind Zone back in July.