Newcastle To Host First Ever Women’s State Of Origin Match In 2024

For the first time, Newcastle is set to host a women’s State of Origin clash in 2024.

After weeks of speculation the NSW Government will today confirm McDonald Jones Stadium as the venue for Game Two of the newly expanded three-game series next season.

Newcastle emerged as a front-runner to hold the interstate fixture off the back of the strong support for the Knights’ Premiership-winning NRLW side, which drew a semi-final crowd of 12,689 back in September, setting a league-record attendance for a standalone women’s game.

The Origin match is slated for Thursday June 6.

The stadium, operated by Venues NSW, secured the event with the support of the City of Newcastle.

Meantime, the draws for the 2024 NRL and NRLW seasons have also been announced.

Newcastle will kick off its NRL campaign in what is anticipated to be an explosive semi-final redux against the Canberra Raiders on Thursday 7 March at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The last time the two sides met in September, the Knights knocked Canberra out of the finals with a thrilling 30 – 28 extra time win, after Raiders star Jack Wighton narrowly avoided a send-off for an alleged bite on Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble, firing up the home crowd.

In late July 2024, the NRLW team will launch its bid for a three peat with a blockbuster clash against the Sydney Roosters in a standalone fixture at McDonald Jones Stadium.

The full draw can be found on the NRL website.