Have you seen Shaun?

Nelson Bay police are asking residents around Anna Bay for their help to find a missing man.

37-year-old SHAUN was last heard from on November 7 by his family in Sydney.

Shaun is described as Caucasian in appearance, 195 centimetres tall, medium build, 90-95 kg, bald/shaven head, and blue eyes.

He is believed to be travelling in a white Isuzu MU-X 4WD with NSW registration plates DF07RY.

Police believe Shaun is in the Anna Bay area.

If you see Shaun about or know where he might be please give Nelson Bay Police a call on 49277220, or Crime Stoppers on 1800333000, and quote report number E636892191.