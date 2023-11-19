Teens dies in hospital after car accident in Cardiff

A teenager has died in hospital following a crash near Lake Macquarie earlier this month.

Just before 8 am on November 3, emergency services responded to an accident on Munibung road in Cardiff where a BMW had crashed into a telegraph pole.

The driver, 35 -year -old male and his 19- year- old male passenger were treated at the scene before being transported to John Hunter Hospital, both in a critical condition.

Police have since been informed the 19 -year -old died in hospital on Tuesday.

The driver remains in serious condition.

Inquiries are continuing.