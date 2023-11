The Newcastle Williamtown air show took to the skies yesterday but today it continues on the ground.

RAAF base Williamtown will open it’s gates to plane spotters and aviation enthusiasts today.

The non – flying event will feature ground displays in a range of military capabilities from across the defence force including working dogs, drone racing and combat control.

There’s also food stalls and entertainment from the Army Band.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster – gates open at 9am til 4pm