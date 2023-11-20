Man faces court after avoiding RBT and police finding drugs in his vehicle

A man has faced court after he was found to have a large amount of ‘magic’ mushrooms in his car at Argenton.

Lake Macquarie police were conducting stationary Random Breath Tests on Lake Road at about 11:30pm on Saturday when they noticed the driver of a grey Mitsubishi Lancer avoid the RBT site and pull into the driveway of a nearby business.

Police approached the male driver and enquiries found he was disqualified from driving.

Officers then searched the man’s car and allegedly uncovered several prohibited drugs, including more than 132 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms (commonly known as magic mushrooms), cannabis, and an amount of cash.

The man was charged with five offences including supplying prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected stolen.

He was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court yesterday.