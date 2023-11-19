Teenagers charged with break and enter offences

Two teenagers have been charged following multiple car thefts across Sydney and Newcastle this year.

On Friday detectives from strike force Sweetenham executed a search warrant on a home in Toongabbie, seizing a number of items believed to be linked to numerous aggravated break and enters and car thefts.

A 15- year -old boy was arrested and charged with a string of offences including seven counts of break enter and steal as well as participate in a criminal group.

Following enquiries police also arrested and 18 -year -old man the same day.

He too was charged with multiple offences relating to break and enters and dishonestly obtain property via deception.

Police will allege the pair were involved in car thefts across Sydney as well as in Merewether, Lambton and Hamilton between July and November this year.

Both remain before the courts.