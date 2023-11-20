Dogs no longer welcome at section of Redhead Beach

Dogs are no longer welcome at a popular section of Redhead Beach in Lake Macquarie.

Signage is being installed today using a clear colour code system outlining new rules prohibiting dogs between First and Second Creek that was previously an on-lead area.

The off-leash area south of Second Creek will remain.

Lake Macquarie City Council Section Manager Community Assets Rob Morris said the Dogs in Open Spaces Strategy adopted earlier this year outlined the need for change along with feedback from the community, lifeguards and other stakeholders.

“Many dog owners weren’t always keeping their dogs on-lead between First and Second Creek, and the northern movement of First Creek meant there was sometimes a relatively small stretch of Redhead Beach available for people who didn’t want to interact with dogs.”

Dog owners can walk their dog on-lead to one of the three main access paths from Webb Park, Cain Street car park or Cain Street Reserve.

Rob Morris said Council rangers would visit the beach regularly in coming weeks to help familiarise visitors with the new zones.

“We will be taking an informative approach for the first six weeks as people adjust to the change,

“Rangers will be on-site during this time to ensure people are aware of the changes and understand future implications if they don’t comply with the new arrangements. After that, we will issue warnings for a further period before considering fines where appropriate.”

Similar signs, using a clear red (dogs prohibited), amber (dogs on-lead) and green (dogs off-lead) system, are set to be rolled out to other off-leash areas across Lake Mac.

Go to lakemac.com.au for more information about off-lead areas and the Dogs in Open Spaces Strategy.