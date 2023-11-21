Man wanted for alleged aggravated sexual assault could be in Newcastle

Police believe a man wanted for alleged aggravated sexual assault offences could be in Newcastle.

Detectives from the State Crime Command are appealing for help to track down Brett Anthony Crawford – also known as Brett Ralph.

The 34-year-old is wanted on an outstanding warrant and is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of slim build, with grey hair, facial hair and brown eyes.

Brett may be travelling on public transport and is believed to be frequenting the areas between Gosford and Newcastle.

Anyone with information into Brett’s whereabouts is urged not to approach him, but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.