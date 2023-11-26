Three times caught expired

A 23-year-old with an expired learner license has been caught at Toronto driving for the third time since September.

Police left Toronto Police Station when they saw a woman known to be unlicensed walking towards her vehicle.

As police neared the vehicle, she got into the vehicle, performed a U turn and began travelling west on Thorne Street.

Police immediately stopped the vehicle and confirmed the driver to be the unlicensed owner. Roadside alcohol and drug testing was conducted which returned a positive indication to an illicit substance.

She was arrested and taken 200 metres up the road to Toronto Police Station where a secondary oral fluid test returned a positive result to methamphetamine.

She’ll appear in Toronto court next month.