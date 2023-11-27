Search to resume this morning for missing swimmer at Stockton

A search will resume this morning for a man missing off Stockton Beach.

Emergency service were called to the stretch of sand at about 3pm yesterday after reports of a number of swimmers in difficulty.

Three swimmers were rescued from the water, but one man couldn’t be located.

One of the swimmers was taken to hospital as a precaution, and the other two were not injured.

Police and surf lifesavers with the assistance of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service searched the water and surrounding beaches until dark.

The search also involved Marine Area Command, Polair, Port Stephens Hunter Police District, Newcastle City Police District, and NSW Ambulance crews.

The search will resume this morning at 8am.

Image: Port Stephens SLSA Support Operations Group – Hunter Surf Lifesaving Facebook page