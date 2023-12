Brent Bultitude caught up with chairman Daryn Young for the 46th Newcastle Bikers For Kids Toy Run. The Toy Run is on Sunday 3rd December from 8:00 am at Stockton Ballast Grounds to finish at Connally Park Carrington. Everyone is invited to join the run or just attend the festivities in Connally Park from 10.30 am.

For more details on how to get involved, please visit https://www.newcastletoyrun.com.au/

