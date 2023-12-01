Two men recovering in hospital following nasty smash at Seaham

Two men are recovering in hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, following a two car smash at Seaham on Thursday.

Emergency Services rushed to Newline Road just after 4pm after receiving a number of reports about the collision.

The driver of one of the vehicles suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital, while the other driver was taken by road to the same hospital with serious injuries.

It was a mammoth operation involving Police, State Emergency Service, Ambulance, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the Rural Fire Service, who were on scene until around 10pm when Newline Road reopened.

Image: Port Stephens SES