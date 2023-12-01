Bradman Best Dons Knights Colours For 2024

Bradman Best has donned the Knights new jersey as the club officially unveils its kits for the 2024 NRL Premiership campaign.

The star centre joined teammates Kalyn Ponga, Jayden Brailey and Tyson Frizell in modelling the home and away strips which are a throwback to the famous jerseys of the early 2000s.

They feature a red and blue chevron design for home fixtures, with the addition of a white chevron for away games.

Eagle eyed fans will also notice a nod to the club’s founding year in the grip pattern which displays the number ’88’.

The first iteration of the chevron jersey was worn in 2001, the year the club won its second premiership and it now makes a return as the Knights enter a new era, with fans hoping the jersey is a good omen for the season ahead.

It has been a huge week for the club, unveiling the new name of the Newcastle Permanent Knights Centre of Excellence and launching the inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan.

The first grade squad is deep in the midst of pre-season training and welcomed back a host of more experienced players last week, including Bradman Best.

After a spectacular 2023 season, the NSW Origin rep said it was important for him to hit the ground running.

“I wanted to come back and set a good standard. I obviously enjoyed myself [over the off-season] but I got back out and started training, doing a bit here and there just to make sure to come back and pick up where I left off last year,” Best said.

But it is all about contract negotiations at the moment, with Best reportedly close to signing on the dotted line after Jacob Saifiti committed to another three-year contract earlier this week as well.

It has been confirmed Leo Thompson’s twin brother Tyrone will make the switch from rugby union and join the red and blue in 2025.

Knights CEO Phil Gardener says the club is also determined to keep NRL Head Coach Adam O’Brien and hopes to have a contract decision before the end of the year.

“We’re very committed to Adam and we’re negotiating with him an extension, whether that’s two or three years, we’re discussing that with him now,” Gardener said.