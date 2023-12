Construction on a brand new inclusive play space in Hamilton is set to get underway early next year.

Newcastle Councilors voted to accept the tender for the $3 million project at Gregson Park, which will include traditional play equipment, as well as a range of accessible and nature based options.

Those works are set to be complemented by additional shade, water feature and seating which will also be complete by late next year.

It forms part of the council’s ten year plan for the iconic park.