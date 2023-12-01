Mine worker rushed to John Hunter

A mine worker in the Upper Hunter has been taken to hospital in Newcastle after an incident yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Mount Arthur mine at Muswellbrook at about 8:15am after reports of a motor vehicle accident.

The driver of a vehicle was treated for hand and facial injuries and transported via road to the John Hunter Hospital.

The owner of the mine, BHP, said site operations were stopped at the time of the incident.

“Our focus is on supporting our injured colleagues and their workmates.

“Site operations were stopped and the regulator has been notified.”