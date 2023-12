Scone GP Dr Isobel Lang has been recognised for her decades of service by her colleagues.

She’s been awarded a 2023 Rural Medical Service Award by the NSW Rural Doctors Network.

Dr Lang has been active in the Hunter community in Scone, Cessnock and Branxton, as well as being a Conjoint Lecturer at the University of Newcastle.

The GP, who specialises in Obstetrics and emergency medicine was just one of four to be acknowledged.