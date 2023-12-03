New Annual Locked In Until 2028

Circa Contemporary Circus at Christ Church Cathedral for the 2023 festival | Picture: New Annual

The long-term future of the New Annual festival has been secured with Newcastle Council locking the event in for the next five years.

The commitment means the once year-by-year festival can look ahead as far as 2028 to plan and attract high-profile artists, collaborate with local creatives, and cement the city’s reputation as an arts and culture hub.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said New Annual will continue to develop as a significant cultural tourism attraction.

“Our vision is to see New Annual elevate Newcastle’s reputation as a creative hub on the national and international stage,” Cr Nelmes said.

“A five-year commitment provides the platform for securing high-profile collaborations, attracting renowned artists, and achieving national recognition”

Over the course of its first three years, the New Annual has seen around 95,000 visitors flock to Newcastle.

“New Annual’s significance extends beyond its support for the arts by strengthening our position as a cultural tourism destination, which in turn generates an economic boost for local businesses through longer stays and increased visitor spending,” Cr Nelmes said.

The 2024 festival, slated to run from September 2 to October 6 next year, is anticipated to be another major affair.

Applications are now open to local artists under the Made New funding program to help them exhibit at the upcoming event.

More information can be found on the New Annual website.