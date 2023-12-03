Newcastle Revved Up For Annual Bikers For Kids Toy Run

An endless parade of festive motorcycles en route to Newcastle | Image 2022 Newcastle Toy Run

The Christmas spirit came rumbling into Newcastle today for the 46th annual Bikers For Kids Toy Run.

Thousands of motorbikes laden with presents hit the road at Stockton and were led by Santa’s sleigh to their their destination, Connolly Park in Carrington where a community fun day was hosted with food, music and family-friendly activities.

It was all for a good cause, the toys and donations going to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Appeal which spreads cheer to over 4000 disadvantaged families who would otherwise go without this Christmas.