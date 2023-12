A young boy has been rushed to hospital after a near-drowning in Cockle Creek.

NSW Ambulance, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and NSW Police responded to the scene off York Street at Teralba around 10.20am following triple zero calls.

The toddler had been pulled from the water by the time emergency services arrived.

Paramedics treated the boy before taking him to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical but stable condition.