Elderly man dies in crash on Central Coast

Police are investigating after a man sadly died in a crash on the Central Coast.
Emergency services were called to the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cutler Drive at Wyong just after midday yesterday.
A Nissan and a Mitsubishi had collided – paramedics treated the 87-year-old male driver of the Nissan before taking him to Gosford District Hospital.
Sadly he died shortly after arriving.
The 34-year-old male driver of the other car escaped injury.
Officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.