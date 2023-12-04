Elderly man dies in crash on Central Coast

Police are investigating after a man sadly died in a crash on the Central Coast.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Cutler Drive at Wyong just after midday yesterday.

A Nissan and a Mitsubishi had collided – paramedics treated the 87-year-old male driver of the Nissan before taking him to Gosford District Hospital.

Sadly he died shortly after arriving.

The 34-year-old male driver of the other car escaped injury.

Officers attached to Tuggerah Lakes Police District established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.