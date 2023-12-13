Body found inside car in Merriwa River

A body has been found in a vehicle at Merriwa on Wednesday.

Police say there were called to the Merriwa River, along the Golden Highway, at around 6am following reports a car was submerged in the water.

When they arrived on the scene Hunter Valley Police District officers established a crime scene and located a body inside the vehicle. It is yet to be formally identified.

As they work to piece together the events surrounding the incident, anyone with information is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.