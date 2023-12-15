Alleged donut delivery van thief taken into custody

Police have tracked down the woman allegedly responsible for the theft of a donut delivery, which was en route to Newcastle.

The vehicle and its Krispy Kreme contents were taken from outside a business in Sydney’s northwest around 4am on November 29.

It sparked a quick police response with officers putting out a description of a woman they would like to question about the incident.

Over a week later the abandoned vehicle was tracked down to a car park in Paramatta. The donuts were destroyed.

Detectives made a break through this week when they arrested a 28-year-old woman at St Marys Railway Station.

She was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period and travel or attempt travel without valid ticket.