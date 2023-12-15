Plans lodged for $39 million dollar luxury apartments in Newcastle

A $39 million luxury apartment building would be built on Wharf Road in Newcastle if a development application is given the green light.

It would involve the demolition of one of the two glass buildings which sits opposite Hunter River Foreshore and replace it with a six-storey unit block housing 20 apartments.

The DA also proposes 41 car parking spaces, an outdoor terrace with plunge pool, gym, wine cellar, fire pit and TWO penthouse apartments occupying the top floor.

The complex has been designed by Newcastle architects EJE and will now be considered by Newcastle Council.