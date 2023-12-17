Man drowns at Birubi Beach

A man has died after being pulled unconscious from the water at Birubi Beach in Anna bay.

Just after 6.30pm last night Surf Lifesaving NSW Operations were notified of an incident unfolding at the Birubi Surf Club where a man, believed to be middle aged had been pulled from the water unconscious and not breathing.

Off duty lifesavers administered CPR and a defibrillator before emergency services arrived, however the man died a short time later.

The beach was not patrolled at the time but a number of volunteers had been on site.

It’s the third coastal drowning for our region in the past nine weeks.