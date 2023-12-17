Fund for bushfire victim opens

A fund to help support those effected by the bushfire that broke out in Cessnock last week has been established by council.

Cessnock council has partnered with Rotary Australia and Kurri Kurri Rotary and has donated $5000 to kick start efforts.

The bushfire event saw three fires merge on Thursday afternoon and quickly descend on several Hunter communities.

Anyone wishing to donate can do so at the Rotary Australia website.

Physical donations of toiletries, clothing, food and toys can also been made at Kurri Kurri Community Services from tomorrow.