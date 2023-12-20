Cessnock LGA declared disaster zone following last week’s bushfires

The Cessnock Local Government Area has been declared a disaster zone, unlocking further assistance for locals impacted by last weeks blaze.

Joint funding from the state and federal government’s is now available for individuals for things such as accommodation, replacing lost household items and house damage, as well as grants for the local council to cover the cost of clean up and repairs.

There’s also concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers, sporting and recreation clubs, and non-profit organizations to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property.

Information on how to apply for the funding can be found through Service NSW on 13 77 88 or via the Australian Government’s disaster assist website.