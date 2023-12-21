20kg of cannabis among items allegedly seized after vehicle stop at Cessnock

Highway Patrol officers found more than they bargained for when they pulled a man over at Cessnock earlier this week.

A 27-year-old man was stopped on Wine Country Drive at Cessnock on Tuesday at about 8am and when police searched the sedan they allegedly found 50 rounds of ammunition, a mobile phone and $2500 cash.

Rural Crime Prevention Team detectives then searched a home on Maitland Road at Muswellbrook with the assistance of Hunter Valley detectives.

They allegedly seized 20kg of cannabis, a firearm, ammunition and a bag containing white powder – alleged to be cocaine.

The man who was behind the wheel was taken to Cessnock Police Station and charged with three counts of possess unauthorised firearm, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100000, supply cannabis more than indictable and less than commercial quantity, and possess prohibited drug.

He was refused bail to appear at Muswellbrook Local Court in January.