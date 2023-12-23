Police hunt two men over frightening incident at Kahibah shop

Police are on the hunt for two men following an incident at a shop in Kahibah.

About 6:30 yesterday morning officers were called to the Friendly Grocer on Glebe Street, after receiving reports of stealing.

When they arrived, they were told the 48-year-old female employee was locked in a storeroom before ransacking the shop and stealing cigarettes.

The men were last seen heading north on Glebe Street riding scooters.

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.