Final stage of the Tomaree Coastal Walk complete

The finishing touches have been applied to the final part of the Tomaree Coastal Walk, which is now entirely open to the public.

The more than $6 million, 27 kilometer project officially opened back in September, but crews have been busy working on a bypass track to reduce temptation to walk across the dangerous sandbar.

The bypass now connects walkers straight to Fingal Bay Beach just beyond the Spit, and close to a patrolled swimming area.

The entire project would take around two days to complete on foot and now links Birubi Point in the south with Tomaree Head in the north.

Port Stephens MP Kate Washington says it’s sure to be a drawcard.

“Locals and visitors alike, absolutely love our new Tomaree Coastal Walk.

“The track twists and turns through different terrain with stunning vistas along the way. Those planning a trek should definitely allow two or three days to properly soak it all in.

“I’m grateful to National Parks and Wildlife Service for the thoughtful, collaborative approach it took to developing and delivering the track, especially this latest enhancement which avoids walkers being lured towards the dangers of Fingal Spit,” Ms Washington said