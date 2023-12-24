About two thirds of the Swansea Channel dredged in time for Christmas

The Swansea Channel is about two thirds dredged, and thankfully that’s enough for boaties to enjoy it over the holidays.

Transport for NSW said the Dog Leg section is completely finished which was the biggest section to complete requiring the movement of the greatest amount of sand.

Some dredging has been done at the Drop Over and the rest will be finished in the new year.

Once the Drop Over is finished in the new year, the dredge will move to the Swan Bay entrance.

From today, the dredge will demobilise so the public can enjoy using the channel during the holidays.

Navigational markers have been put in place this week, and to assist boaters in determining if the area is safe and navigable for their vessel, we will share an updated survey at the end of this week when all work is completed for this year.

Transport for NSW is reminding boaters that conditions and depths can change regularly so caution should be used when navigating in the area.

The contractor will be back on site to remobilise the dredge and resume works in January.

Transport for NSW said they apologise for any inconvenience and thank the community for their ongoing patience.

More details: Swansea Channel dredging | Transport for NSW