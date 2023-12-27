State Crime Command takes charge of cocaine brick investigation after Police seize more 125 kilograms on beaches between Newcastle and Sydney

The State Crime Command have taken over investigations into a number of cocaine bricks which have washed up on the coastline between Sydney and Newcastle.

The first washed up on Magenta Beach on the Central Coast on Friday, when a member of the public reported the barnacle covered package to Police, which sparked large-scale police searches of the coastline.

Further packages were then tracked down at Magenta Beach, Pelican Beach, Blacksmiths Beach, Avoca Beach, Pentaloon Bay and North Steyne Beach.

Around 5:30pm on Tuesday, a member of the public found another package at the Newcastle Ocean Baths, which Police say contained 39 kilograms of cocaine.

So far approximately 124 kilograms of cocaine has now been seized.

As investigations continue officers are working with Polair, Australian Border Force and Surf Life Saving to track down any outstanding packages and determine where they have come from.

Director of State Crime Command, Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Weinstein, thanked the public for their assistance in reporting the packages to police.

“We thank those who have heeded the warning to report any suspicious packages to police as we get to the bottom of this matter and we remind people that being in possession of a prohibited drug is a criminal offence.

“Detectives and specialist police are currently combing beaches and coastlines for any outstanding packages and working behind the scenes to make sure we find and hold accountable those responsible,” Det C/Supt Weinstein said.

Anyone who comes across them are being urged to not touch, instead call Police immediately.