Teen Trio Arrested Over Police Pursuit

A trio of teens have been charged after leading police on a pursuit which spanned Lake Macquarie and the Central Coast.

Officers were first alerted after attempting to pull over an Audi Hatchback on the M1 Motorway at Freemans Waterhole in the early hours of Boxing Day.

The car was reported stolen from Sydney earlier this month.

When the vehicle failed to stop a pursuit was initiated, which lead police to the Central Coast Highway and it was there that road spikes were successfully deployed.

The teenagers aged between 14 and 15 were arrested and taken to Gosford Police Station, where they were charged with seven offences between them.

They are all due to appear before a Children’s Court between over the next fortnight.