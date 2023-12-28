Drowning South Of Birubi Triggers Increase In Patrols

Patrols along a deadly stretch of the Hunter’s coastline are being increased following the tragic drowning of a man yesterday.

Emergency services were called to an unpatrolled area of Stockton Beach just south of the notorious Birubi Beach around 2.40pm to reports four people had been pulled from the water.

Bystanders assisted a 33-year-old man, but he could not be revived and sadly died at the scene.

It marked the second drowning at the beach this month.

The three other people were all treated by paramedics and two of them were taken to hospital – a man who was stable – and a woman in a critical condition.

Officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

In the wake of the incident, additional Surf Live Saving NSW assets from Sydney are being deployed to assist local volunteers and relieve Duty Officers who are already conducting additional dusk patrols after normal club patrol hours in response to the recent spate of drownings.